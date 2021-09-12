BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Billions of dollars spent to secure air travel after 9/11 attacks | Money Talks
The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 drove the United States and its allies into one of their longest and most costly conflicts. It forced security to be redefined, with air travel being perhaps the most affected sector. In fact, airlines and governments have poured billions of dollars into securing airports and aircraft. And as Mobin Nasir reports, catching a flight has never been the same since. For more on this, Fabrizio Poli joined us from Manchester in the UK. He's senior consultant at Orville Aviation and founder of Biz Jet TV. #September11 #AirTravel #AirlinesSecurity
Billions of dollars spent to secure air travel after 9/11 attacks | Money Talks
September 12, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us