20 Years Since Sept 11 Attacks and US Foreign Policy

It’s been 20 years since the September 11 attacks which killed nearly three thousand people in New York. The US responded by launching the controversial War on Terror, which killed hundreds of thousands more. Did the US get its response to 9/11 wrong? And what have been the consequences of that foreign policy since? Guests: Khaled Beydoun Law professor and scholar on the War on Terror, national security and civil liberties Brian Glyn Williams Professor of Islamic History and former CIA operative John Spencer Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute