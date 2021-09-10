Can military action alone defeat terrorism?

Can terror groups like Al Qaeda and Daesh-K be defeated by military action alone? Masood Khalili is an Afghan diplomat and was once an adviser to former president Burhanuddin Rabbani as well as Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, the founder of the resistance force in the Panjshir Valley. He talks to TRT World about the so-called 'war on terror' and strategies for success. #AlQaeda #DAeshK #JoeBiden