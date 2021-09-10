September 10, 2021
Biden 'disappointed' by Republican pushback on his plan
Some 1500 people are dying every day in the US because of Covid-19, largely because of the highly contagious Delta variant. The vast majority of the deaths are made up of unvaccinated Americans, and President Joe #Biden is now trying to clamp down on those numbers by invoking vaccine mandates. Yasmine El-Sabawi has this report from Washington.
