September 11, 2021
International passengers leave Kabul as humanitarian crisis looms
There's growing concern about the possibility of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The UN is urging dialogue with the Taliban to avoid an economic collapse. Meanwhile, more international passengers have flown out of Kabul on a chartered flight, the second since US-led forces left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Sara Firth reports. #KabulEvacuations
