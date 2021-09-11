WORLD
Israel captures four fugitives, remaining two on the run
Israeli police have captured another two Palestinians who escaped from a maximum-security prison on Monday. And they're confident the remaining escapees will be apprehended soon. The six fugitives have been celebrated as heroes by several Palestinian groups, who see their jailbreak as a symbolic challenge to Israeli occupation. Claire Herriot reports. #PalestinianPrisoners
September 11, 2021
