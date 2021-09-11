Hazara minority fears persecution under Taliban administration

The UN has condemned the Taliban's violent crackdown on peaceful protesters and journalists in Afghanistan. Minority groups fear they'll become the next target. The country's third-largest ethnic group the Hazaras have been persecuted by both the Taliban and Daesh. Hazaras are Shia Muslims, while the rest of Afghanistan is mostly Sunni. But the community's more immediate concern is survival during the looming economic and humanitarian crises. Floyd Cush reports. #Hazaras #Taliban #Minorities