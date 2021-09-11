Critics: US foreign policy has increased global instability

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary that 2,977 people in the United States were killed in one of the deadliest attacks on American soil. Two planes were flown into the World Trade Centre buildings in New York City. A third plane was directed into the Pentagon, partially destroying the building. The attacks led to a drastic change in American foreign policy. The US retaliation included bringing about regime change in Afghanistan and Iraq. But critics say that far from making the world safer, the US has actually increased global instability. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #September11 #USInvasions