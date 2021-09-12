20 Years After 9/11 | Inside America with Ghida Fakry

The world changed on September 11, 2001 after the attacks on the United States. In this one-hour special, Inside America looks back at what happened, how the US responded and the legacy of its so-called 'war on terror'. Guests: Paul Bremer- Chairman of the National Commission on Terrorism (2010) Richard Ben-Veniste- Member of the 9/11 Commission Imraan Siddiqi- Executive Director of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Washington State Philip Alston- Former UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions & Director of New York University School of Law's Center for Human Rights and Global Justice Mansoor Adayfi- Former Guantanamo Bay Prison Detainee and author of "Don't Forget Us Here" John Kiriakou- Former CIA officer who was the first US government official to confirm that the agency waterboarded detainees