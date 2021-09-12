WORLD
2 MIN READ
20 Years After 9/11 | Inside America with Ghida Fakry
The world changed on September 11, 2001 after the attacks on the United States. In this one-hour special, Inside America looks back at what happened, how the US responded and the legacy of its so-called ‘war on terror’. Guests: Paul Bremer- Chairman of the National Commission on Terrorism (2010) Richard Ben-Veniste- Member of the 9/11 Commission Imraan Siddiqi- Executive Director of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Washington State Philip Alston- Former UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions & Director of New York University School of Law’s Center for Human Rights and Global Justice Mansoor Adayfi- Former Guantanamo Bay Prison Detainee and author of “Don't Forget Us Here” John Kiriakou- Former CIA officer who was the first US government official to confirm that the agency waterboarded detainees Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
20 Years After 9/11 | Inside America with Ghida Fakry
September 12, 2021
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us