US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

It's been two decades since hijackers used planes as missiles to strike the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing 2,977 people and significantly altering the identity and course of a nation. On the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the US pushed politics and discourse to the side to remember the lives lost that day. Kilmeny Duchardt reports from New York City. #September11