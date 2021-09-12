September 12, 2021
Activists concerned over environmental cost of Serbia mine project
#Lithium is an essential element for the development of electric vehicles, and it is quickly becoming vital property for car manufacturers worldwide. #Serbia could be sitting on as much as 10 percent of the world's lithium reserves. But environmentalists in the region say it's best left underground. Abdulvehab Ejupi reports.
