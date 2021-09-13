Remembering Jean-Paul Belmondo | The Matrix: Resurrections | Like Lodka

On this episode of Showcase; Remembering Jean-Paul Belmondo 00:02 Richard Neupert, Author of 'A History of the French New Wave Cinema' 02:50 'Like Lodka' 10:53 Shortcuts 13:24 Topkapi Palace tops best palace's list 15:28 Broadway's Return 16:55 The Blind Spot 19:08 Ya-Weel-Weely 21:18 The Matrix: Resurrections' First Trailer 23:24