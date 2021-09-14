9/11: What impact has it had on communities?

The 9/11 attacks were a defining event for global terrorism, it sent shock waves across the international community. 20 years later, the United States and its European allies have continued to wage wars on a global scale to combat terrorism. But has the failure of the Afghanistan war shown the failure of the ‘War on Terror’? GUESTS: Moazzam Begg Former Guantanamo prisoner Sahar Aziz Author of ‘The Racial Muslim’ Khalil Dewan Head of Investigations at Stoke White law firm