WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran Agrees to Let International Observers Monitor Its Nuclear Facilities
Iran has agreed to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume maintenance work on cameras at its nuclear facilities. The decision would let the international observers monitor the country's nuclear facilities and has renewed hopes to revive the stalled nuclear talks. Could this pave the way for getting the Iran nuclear deal back on track? Guests: Marco Carnelos Former Italian Diplomat Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent and Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst and Professor at Tehran University Negar Mortazavi Journalist
Iran Agrees to Let International Observers Monitor Its Nuclear Facilities
September 13, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us