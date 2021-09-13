WORLD
1 MIN READ
Global community pledges $1B in aid for Afghans
More than one billion dollars in aid has been pledged for #Afghanistan as the United Nations warns the country is facing a "looming catastrophe". The plea for global support was made at a conference in Geneva, following the #Taliban's takeover last month. The UN says the country is facing a major humanitarian crisis. Even before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August, fighting had forced more than half a million people to flee their homes. Sarah Morice reports.
September 13, 2021
