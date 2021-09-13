Iran allows IAEA to service cameras monitoring power plants

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says a deadlock over the monitoring of Iran's nuclear facilities has been broken. But Rafael Grossi added that Iran has more to do before the international body could certify that Tehran was no longer enriching uranium for nuclear weapons. Such a declaration could pave the way for the removal of international sanctions. Shoaib Hasan has latest.