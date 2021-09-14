September 14, 2021
Iran allows watchdog to service cameras monitoring power plants
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says a deadlock over the monitoring of Iran’s nuclear facilities has been broken. But Rafael Grossi added that Iran has more to do before the international body can certify that Tehran is no longer enriching uranium for nuclear weapons. Journalist Negar Mortazavi weighs in. #NuclearDeal #Iran
