Aryana Sayeed's Escape | Venice Film Festival | MTV Video Music Awards

On this episode of Showcase; Aryana Sayeed's Escape 00:02 In Conversation with Aryana Sayeed, Artist 02:46 Shortcuts 13:23 Venice Film Festival 15:19 Alex Billington, Founder and President of FirstShowing.net 17:59 #AryanaSayeed #VeniceFilmFestival #MTV