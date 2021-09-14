September 14, 2021
US, Japan, South Korea discuss restarting denuclearisation talks
Japan, the US and South Korea are meeting in Tokyo to discuss stalled nuclear negotiations and security in the region. The talks come just days after North Korea tested long-range cruise missiles, raising concerns about the secretive nation's nuclear capabilities. Tom O'Connor, Newsweek senior foreign policy writer weighs in. #NorthKoreannuclear #Japan #US
