Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan have come together in Baku for their first-ever joint military drills. The nine-day joint military exercises involving the troops from the three countries will focus on improving co-operation between their militaries and to exchange battlefield experience. These drills are happening in the backdrop of a strategic agreement signed by Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan to increase political cooperation in different areas. So, what does this new alliance mean for the region? Guests: Mitat Celikpala Professor at Kadir Has University Fariz Ismailzade Vice Rector at ADA University
Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan Conduct Joint Military Exercises
September 14, 2021
