Democrats in the US House of Representatives have set the stage for what could be their biggest battle during President Joe Biden's administration. The ruling party is proposing to raise taxes on rich Americans and big corporations. That would roll-back part of the cuts that Donald Trump and the Republicans call one of their biggest achievements. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more on this, we spoke to Joann Weiner in Washington. She's a tax policy expert and a professor of applied economics at George Washington University. #USdemocrats #UStaxes #TaxTheRich
September 15, 2021
