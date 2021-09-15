BIZTECH
Epic Games in legal battle over Apple's app store hegemony | Money Talks
The legal stand-off between Epic Games and Apple is heating up. The videogame developer has been ordered to pay $3.7 million to Apple for revenues generated through the iPhone maker's app store. Meanwhile, Apple has been ordered to let developers opt out of its marketplace. Epic Games is appealing the verdict. It wants the tech giant to let developers launch their own app stores on its platform. And as Mobin Nasir reports, other companies and governments are also looking to break into Apple's market share. #Apple #EpicGames #AppStore
September 15, 2021
