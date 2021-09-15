September 15, 2021
Haiti’s PM Henry sacks chief prosecutor amid assassination probe
One month after a deadly earthquake struck #Haiti, hundreds of thousands of people are still struggling to rebuild their lives. And to make matter worse, another political crisis has rocked the country. The prime minister has sacked Haiti's top lawyer. That's after the prosecutor accused him of being involved in the assassination of the president. Melinda Nucifora has more.
