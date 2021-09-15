September 15, 2021
Californian voters reject attempt to remove Democratic Party governor
Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in the California statehouse after an attempt to recall him failed on Tuesday. His main opponent's conservative opinions on abortion and climate change may have been out of step with the liberal state, but Newsom's win doesn't mean he's destined for national office himself, as Wilson Dizard reports. #California
