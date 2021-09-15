UN body says global economy will grow 5.3% this year | Money Talks

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development says the world economy will grow at its fastest pace in five decades this year. The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines has allowed many countries to re-open during the pandemic, after last year's painful lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus. But the UN agency warns the global economic recovery is far from even, and that emerging markets are expected to lose-out on much of the wealth created during the rebound. #GlobalGrowth #UN #WealthGap #Pandemic