September 16, 2021
Why has Kim Jong-un chosen this time to show off North Korea’s nuclear capabilities?
Tensions are rising in the Korean peninsula after both DPRK and South Korea tested ballistic missiles just hours apart on Wednesday. A day earlier Tokyo and Seoul and Washington urged Pyongyang to return to talks about its nuclear arms development. Evans J.R. Revere from Brookings Institution explains. #NorthKorea #Nuclear #KimJongun
