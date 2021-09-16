Turkish Central Bank studies benefits of digital currency | Money Talks

The Turkish central bank is teaming-up with researchers to study the potential benefits of a shift toward electronic money. This new payment will be a version of the Turkish lira that's only available digitally. That means there'll be no need to print banknotes or mint coins. As cryptocurrencies become more popular, the world's central banks have realised they need to provide an alternative.. And Turkey joins a growing number of countries that are exploring digital currencies. Paolo Montecillo reports. #TurkeyCentralBank #DigitalCurrency #Cryptocurrencies