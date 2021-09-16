US, UK, Australia Announce New Security Pact to Counter China

As China is continuing to grow its influence in the Indo-Pacific, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia have come together to announce a new partnership: AUKUS. The security partnership is aimed at boosting their defences to counter the Chinese influence in the region. Under the partnership, the US will also provide the technology for Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines - a move that is being criticised by many countries. So, with all its controversy, is the AUKUS pact a net positive or a risk for peace and security? Guests: John Blaxland Professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies at Australian National University Xu Qinduo China Affairs Analyst Paul Ingram Expert on Nuclear Disarmament and the Director of Emergent Change LTD