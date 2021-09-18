September 18, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon's first responders trapped under collapsing economy
Lebanon has faced two years of disasters, and through it all the country has relied on civil defence. But like nearly every other institution in the country, it is also struggling due to the economic crisis. It is mostly staffed by volunteers who have been personally affected by the tragedies they are called upon to relieve. Imogen Kimber reports.
Lebanon's first responders trapped under collapsing economy
Explore