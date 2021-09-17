BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish central bank studies benefits of digital currency | Money Talks
The Turkish central bank is teaming-up with researchers to study the potential benefits of a shift toward electronic money. This new payment will be a version of the Turkish lira that's only available digitally. That means there'll be no need to print banknotes or mint coins. As cryptocurrencies become more popular, the world's central banks have realised they need to provide an alternative.. And Turkey joins a growing number of countries that are exploring digital currencies. Paolo Montecillo reports. We got more on this now with Turan Sert in Istanbul. He's a researcher and adviser at Blockchain IST. He's also a member of the advisory board at the crypto currency exchange, Paribu. #TurkishCentralBank #DigitalCurrency #Lira #CryptoCurrency
Turkish central bank studies benefits of digital currency | Money Talks
September 17, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us