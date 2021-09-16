September 16, 2021
WORLD
ICC to investigate Duterte's 'war on drugs' killings
The International Criminal Court has authorised a full investigation into the Philippines' so-called War on Drugs. It's looking into whether the killings of as many as tens of thousands of people amount to crimes against humanity. But President Rodrigo #Duterte says the decision doesn't bother him, and government officials say they won't let ICC investigators into the country. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.
