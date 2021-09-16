WORLD
California Governor Gavin Newsom beats recall vote
Gavin Newsom has survived an attempt to boot him out of office. This means the Democrat can carry on leading the world’s fifth biggest economy and continue his liberal policies, which affect the lives of 40 million Californians. It’s perhaps no surprise he won given that Democrats apparently outnumber Republicans in California two to one! But the anger towards him was and still is very strong, especially among the two million Californians who signed a petition to get rid of him.
September 16, 2021
