September 17, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why is Iran joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tajikistan continues on Friday, with Afghanistan and Iran at the centre of talks. This round could see an upgrade in Iran's membership, curtailing Washington's efforts to slow its nuclear development. Mohammad Marandi, a professor at Tehran University, weighs in. #Iran #ShanghaiCooperationOrganisation
