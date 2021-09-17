September 17, 2021
Tech firms remove voting app created by Russian opposition leader Navalny
Apple and Google have removed jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's app from their stores. The Kremlin has welcomed the decision to remove the app, which is designed to educate people on tactical voting against the governing party. Samuel Ramani from Oxford University weighs in. #Apple #Google #AlexeiNavalnyapp
