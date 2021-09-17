What’s the Future of the Iran Nuclear Deal?

Iran has allowed the global nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, to monitor the progress of its nuclear programme. This has renewed some hopes for the revival of the stalled nuclear talks between the West and Iran. But is Iran’s concession to the nuclear watchdog a gesture of goodwill or just posturing ahead of possible talks? And is a nuclear deal with Iran still on the cards? Guests: Murat Aslan Faculty Member at Sabahattin Zaim University Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council