BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
SpaceX launches first all-civilian crew into orbit | Money Talks
For the first time ever a spacecraft carrying only civilians has launched into space. The two men and two women blasted-off from Florida' s Kennedy Space Centre on board Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Wednesday night. They'll spend three days in orbit before returning to Earth, marking another big step towards developing the space tourism industry. Here’s our North America Correspondent Jon Brain. We were joined by Christopher Conselice. He's a Professor of Extragalactic Astronomy at University of Manchester. #Spacex #SpaceTravel #BlueOrigin #VirginGalactic
SpaceX launches first all-civilian crew into orbit | Money Talks
September 20, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us