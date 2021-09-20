African firms seek more business with Turkish counterparts | Money Talks

Turkey's trade with Africa has surged tenfold over the past two decades and many of its companies are investing in the continent. The government's also eager to boost economic co-operation. It called 2020 the Year of Africa, but the pandemic forced most events planned for it online. Now that social restrictions have been lifted, representatives of hundreds of African firms are meeting their Turkish counterparts in Istanbul for the World Co-operation Industries Forum. As Mobin Nasir reports, they're hoping to boost business.