BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
African firms seek more business with Turkish counterparts | Money Talks
Turkey's trade with Africa has surged tenfold over the past two decades and many of its companies are investing in the continent. The government's also eager to boost economic co-operation. It called 2020 the Year of Africa, but the pandemic forced most events planned for it online. Now that social restrictions have been lifted, representatives of hundreds of African firms are meeting their Turkish counterparts in Istanbul for the World Co-operation Industries Forum. As Mobin Nasir reports, they're hoping to boost business. #TurkeyAfricaRelations #Trade #Pandemic
African firms seek more business with Turkish counterparts | Money Talks
September 20, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us