New York firm operates eco-friendly vessel to ship goods | Money Talks

Sustainable goods and products are in high demand these days. But even for environmentally-friendly produced items, it's almost impossible to avoid using fossil fuels to transport them. One company wants to change that. The Apollonia is a carbon-neutral merchant vessel. The wind-powered schooner began transporting local products along the Hudson River down to New York City's markets last August. Kyoko Gasha reports. #EcoFriendly #Shipping #CarbonFreeTransport