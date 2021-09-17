WORLD
1 MIN READ
Have the IAEA and Iran Managed to Avert a Crisis?
Iran’s ramping up of uranium enrichment to 60 percent in the aftermath of the assassination of its lead scientist was enough to alarm the West. But the country’s decision to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to resume maintenance work on cameras at its nuclear facilities was seen as a welcome step to move towards restoration of the previously scrapped nuclear deal. So far it seems a potential crisis has been averted. But will it be long-lasting? Strait Talk’s Ludovica Brignola reports.
Have the IAEA and Iran Managed to Avert a Crisis?
September 17, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us