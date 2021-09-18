WORLD
2 MIN READ
Africa Matters: Burkina Faso crisis
It's not making headlines every day, but the people in the West African country of Burkina Faso are facing death, displacement and hunger. Farmers say they have enough food back at their abandoned homes, but staying there means risking their lives. Others have to choose to either stay in a besieged area, or walk for days in search of food with no guarantee they'll get assistance from the government or aid agencies. Francis Collings brings us the details of what life is like for those who have been displaced. We then go to Nigeria, where Ajeck Mangut tells us about how pregnancy can turn to tragedy for many women. One in every 20 expectant mothers there dies either while giving birth or during pregnancy, according to the World Health Organization. Navigating the dangers of childbirth is even more challenging for women with hearing disabilities, but an NGO in Abuja is trying to help. Then we head to South Africa, where a shoe designer is giving international brands like Nike and Adidas a run for their money. Theo Baloyi identified a gap in the sneaker market and drew inspiration from his roots to launch Bathu. It’s now among the most admired brands in Africa. Matuba Mahlatjie finds out more. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you better understand Africa, and why it matters, through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
Africa Matters: Burkina Faso crisis
September 18, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us