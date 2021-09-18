September 18, 2021
Lebanon's new government raises fuel prices with immediate effect
#Lebanon's new government has raised #fuel prices, cutting a subsidy that the Prime Minister says is unaffordable. Crippling shortages have led to long queues at petrol stations, where violence often erupts. Claire Herriot reports on how the increase in prices is adding to the burden on a population that has already lost hope.
