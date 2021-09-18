WORLD
Playback: Muslim Americans Reflect on Life After 9/11
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. This week on Playback: Two decades on, how the September 11 terror attacks have changed life in the US and the world... The deadly cost of climate protests - a record number of activists were murdered around the world last year. How Palestinian twins converted an old Boeing 707 into a cafe for customers to board... And, SpaceX launches the world's first all-civilian crew into orbit. They'll circle the Earth for three days... #September11 #ClimateActivists #SpaceX
September 18, 2021
