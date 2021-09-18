Has Saudi Arabia broken away from Wahhabism?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been undergoing dramatic changes over the past five years. Much of that change has been driven by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman popularly known as MBS. Tasked with modernising the country, MBS has taken on the greatest hurdle to reform: #Wahhabism - an ultra-strict interpretation of Islam that governs the fabric of Saudi society. #SaudiArabia #MBS