September 20, 2021
Germany’s Greens struggle a week before elections
On September 26th, Germany will vote for a new government. A dominant question throughout the campaign period has been how Europe’s largest economy will go about cutting the carbon emissions off its industry. The Green party has a clear idea of how to achieve that. But while recent natural disasters have highlighted the pressing issue, support for the party is on the wane. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.
