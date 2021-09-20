The road to recall: How Cali. Governor Gavin Newsom almost lost his job

It was only the second time in Californian history that a gubernatorial recall vote had taken place. In the end, Governor Gavin Newsom held onto his job comfortably but clearly there are a lot of people in the Golden State who don't want him in charge. So how did he get in this position? CLICK HERE FOR FULL DEBATE: https://youtu.be/Ri_ivM9O548