AUKUS Alliance: Will It Create More Conflict Than Connections?
Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom have announced a new trilateral security alliance, AUKUS. Efforts will include US and UK production of nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian military in an attempt to counter China. This puts an end to Australia's 2016 multi-billion dollar contract to buy French diesel-powered submarines. France has called the new security partnership between the three countries "a stab in the back" and, in a historic move, has recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia. Will the new alliance create long-lasting tensions? Guests: David Des Roches National Defense University Professor Elisabeth Braw American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Jacques Reland Global Policy Institute Senior Research Fellow
AUKUS Alliance: Will It Create More Conflict Than Connections?
September 20, 2021
