September 20, 2021
Migrants are still holding on to their dreams after mass expulsions at US-Mexico border
Migrants are still looking for a way to reach Texas after the United States blocked its Texas border with Mexico in an attempt to stop the flow of migrants. Thousands of migrants have already been deported from the city of Del Rio and officials say the rest will be deported in a week. #MigrationCrisis #Refugees #US-MexicoBorders
