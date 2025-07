TRT launches new drama series, Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean

TRT has released its new drama series, Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean. Engin Altan Duzyatan returns to the screens in this hit series. Other big names, including Ulas Tuna Astepe and Yetkin Dikinciler, appear in this historical fiction television series which illustrates the life of Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha.