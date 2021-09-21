Turkey Sets Up Platform to Test a Potential Digital Lira

Turkey’s central bank is teaming up with researchers to study the benefits of a digital currency. It hopes to tap into blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies to introduce a safer option – a digital lira. And Turkey isn’t the only country researching digital currencies; the US, China and India are also doing their own research on such platforms. Will paper currencies be eventually replaced by the blockchain? Guests: Taha Arvas Economist Daniele Bianchi Associate Professor at Queen Mary University of London