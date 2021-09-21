WORLD
1 MIN READ
What Will a Post-Merkel Germany Look Like and How Will That Affect Turkey?
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to call it quits after 16 years in power. Over the past decade and a half, Merkel’s leadership helped her become a force not only in Europe, but also on the global stage. During her time in power, Merkel enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Turkish president as well. So, what’s Merkel’s legacy? How will her exit affect European and global politics? And what’s in store for Turkey after her? Guests: Zafer Mese Berlin Co-ordinator at SETA Valeria Giannotta Political Analyst
September 21, 2021
